Prabhas Remuneration for Adipurush

Rebel star Prabhas is one of the busiest actors in the entertainment industry. Prabhas’ Salaar and Adipurush are two of the most awaited films of the year. After the massive success of Bahubali, Prabhas has jacked up his remuneration for all his films.

Did you know how much Prabhas is charging for Adipurush? If reports are to be believed, Prabhas is said to be charging more than Rs 100 cr for the film. He will also be taking profits from the film, as per the buzz.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Adipurush is slated to be released on January 12th, 2023.

Also Read: Major Day 3 Collections: Adivi Sesh Movie Draws Huge Crowds to Box Office

