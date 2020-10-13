Gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde turns a year older today on October 13 and is celebrating her birthday in Italy with the Radhe Shyam film unit.

On the occasion of Pooja’s birthday, Prabhas who plays the lead role in the film has unveiled the first look poster from the movie. In the poster, Pooja looked gorgeous in a green dress and teamed it up with a long jacket and a headscarf, while travelling in a train. The makers have also revealed Pooja's character name in the film. She will be seen as ‘Prerana’ in the flick. In no time, the picture went viral on all social media platforms.

Prabhas captioned the post as, "Wishing our Prerana @hegdepooja, a very Happy Birthday! @director_radhaa @uvcreationsofficial @tseriesfilms #GopiKrishnaFilms #KrishnamRaju #BhushanKumar #VamsiReddy @uppalapatipramod @praseedhauppalapati #AAFilms @radheshyamfilm #RadheShyam."

It is for the first time, Pooja Hegde is going to share screen space with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Apart from lead actors, the film also features Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan in prominent roles. The film is expected to hit the big screens by early next year.

Pooja Hegde’s last release was ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ which featured Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film went on to become a massive hit at the box office.