Prabhas Rejects Top Director's Movie: Deets Inside

Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas is going through a rough patch in his career. The actor has never scored a hit since Baahubali success. Last two movies of Prabhas—Radhe Shyam and Saaho—failed miserably at the box office. Prabhas failed to continue his winning streak post Rajamouli's magnum opus. Despite the fact that Prabhas hasn't scored a hit in a while, a slew of top filmmakers are queuing up to work with Prabhas.

It is known that Kollywood director Lokesh Kanagaraj is awaiting the release of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. The film is slated for theatrical release on June 3, 2022. Lokesh Kanagaraj visited Hyderabad last evening as part of the Vikram pre-release event. Lokesh Kanagaraj is said to have met Prabhas to narrate a story. As per the buzz doing the rounds in social media circles, Prabhas was not much impressed with Lokesh Kanagaraj's storyline. Prabhas is said to have asked him to make some changes in the script.

And it is learnt that Prabhas wasn't kicked about Lokesh Kanagaraj's revised plot either. The Baahubali actor is said to have rejected a bumper offer from the Kollywood filmmaker to work with him. However, these could be mere rumours as we have not heard anything officially yet. We heard the rumour and thought we must share this with our readers.

We are waiting for an official confirmation from Prabhas or Lokesh Kanagaraj on the news. On the career front, Prabhas is busy shooting for Salaar, which is being helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Salaar will be releasing in multiple languages sometime in 2023.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut’s LockUpp Contestants Dominated Chingari

