Prabhas Rejects Lucrative OTT Deal?

It wouldn’t be wrong if we said that Telugu Rebel star Prabhas' stardom has reached its peak. He enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, especially in China and Japan. Thanks to Baahubali success, the film put him in a league of his own. Now, several young actors are drawing inspiration from him.

If you are a fan of Prabhas and waiting for Radhe Shyam release and wondering if the film will release on OTT or theatres, you have reached the right page. Don’t worry, we are here to share some information about Radhe Shyam release. According to sources, Radhe Shyam makers have received a lucrative offer from Zee5 which is looking to bag the digital rights of the film. But, Prabhas and filmmakers have reportedly turned down the offer as they want to release the film in theatres at the earliest.

Radheshyam is directed by Radha Krishna and produced under UV Creations. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the film. The movie is slated for release on July 30, 2021.