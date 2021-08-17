Prabhas, Ram Charan Multi Starrer On Cards?

Rebel star Prabhas and Ram Charan are the most popular stars in showbiz. Not to mention, they have an unfathomable fan following across the globe. If you are die-hard fan to either of this actors, then we have some interesting news for you.

Grapevine suggests that Prabhas and Ram Charan are likely to collaborate for a new film. Yes, they are going to be seen together under one roof. Prabhas, Charan multi starrer is said to be on cards, as per the buzz.

The film is reportedly going to be produced under the banner ' UV Creations'. Rumors are rife that preparations for Ram Charan, Prabhas' combo movie is going on in full swing. The details of who's going to direct Prabhas, Charan multi-starrer are under wraps at the moment. If this rumor turns out to be true, then it will be the music to the ears of Prabhas and Ram Charan fans.

Currently, Prabhas and Ram Charan are busy with their respective projects. Prabhas had wrapped up the shoot of Radhe Shyam, which is set to arrive in theatres on January 13, 2022.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is awaiting the release of 'RRR', which is one of the most anticipated films of the year. RRR is slated to release by the end of this year. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the Tollywood updates.