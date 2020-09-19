Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Following Footprints Of Mahesh Babu?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most handsome and dynamic stars in Tollywood. The 'Athadu' star enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Mahesh Babu has been delivering back to back hits right from ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ to his recent outing ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’.

Looks like our beloved actors Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR are following the footprints of Mahesh Babu? Are you thinking, about what we are talking about? No worries! We are here to tell you. If you may recall, Mahesh Babu worked with Bollywood actress Kiara Advani in ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’.

The film turned out to be the biggest blockbuster. Later on, Prabhas worked with Shraddha Kapoor for ‘Saaho’ while Ram Charan will soon be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt for ‘RRR’.

On the other hand, Prabhas will have Deepika Padukone as the female lead in his upcoming film which will be directed by Nag Ashwin. Reports are doing rounds that Jr NTR is also looking forward to working with Jhanvi Kapoor for Trivikram’s untitled film.

In this context, we think that our stars might be following the footprints of Mahesh Babu. These stars have already worked with leading actress like Samantha, Anushka, Rashmika, and Pooja Hegde.

Meanwhile, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh, and Jr NTR are currently busy with their respective projects. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.