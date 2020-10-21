Prabhas, Ram Charan Fans Are On Cloud Nine

Rebel Star Prabhas and Ram Charan are the most successful actors in Tollywood. The whole city is in festive mood and our actors are also on a mission to treat the audience.

Going into the details, Prabhas’ has unleashed a new poster from the film. The actor is looking stunning and ravishing as ever in the newly released poster. The picture is receiving loads of love from the audience and especially from Prabhas' fans. Baahubali actor fans are widely circulating on social media.

On the other hand, Ram Charan also released a small video clip from ‘RRR’.For those who are new to the story, Ram Charan will be dubbing his voice for Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem teaser which is going to be out tomorrow.

Movie buffs are going gaga over the latest release of Radhe Shyam and RRR update. If you haven’t watched it yet, take a look at the Radhe Shyam poster and ‘RRR’ video clip.

In the meantime, Ram Charan and Prabhas are currently busy with their respective projects which are in various stages of productions.