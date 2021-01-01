Prabhas Radheshyam: What To Expect?

Radheshyam has been one of the most awaited and anticipated film ever since its first announcement, the fans are waiting with baited breath to see the Pan-India star Prabhas romance the beautiful Pooja Hegde in the film.

The film's posters have created history in being the most viewed in a short span of time, Prabhas' global fandom is raving about the star playing a romantic role after a long wait. The poster looks jaw-droppingly, aesthetically lovable. The retro look donned by Prabhas works its charm and stating the obvious, will sweep the ground away from his fan's feet. The anticipation around Radheshyam has surpassed all meters and the poster now marking a great start to the new year.

Radheshyam is a period romantic - drama and it is after very long that 'darling' Prabhas will be seen in this genre. All set to making 2021 a year of Radheshyam, the chemistry will sizzle on screen and the everlasting effect is going to be unforgettable.

'Radheshyam' will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Dr.U.V.Krishnam Raju garu and Gopikrishna Movies. It is produced by UV Creations.

The film is being produced by Vamsi,Pramod and Praseedha