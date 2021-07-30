Prabhas Radheshyam Joins Sankranthi Box Office Race 2022

Hey, fans of Prabhas, are you waiting for an update on Radhe Shyam? Then check this out. Prabhas took to his social media platform to share a new poster of Radhe Shyam with a brand new release date of January 14, 2022. So all the hardcore fans of Prabhas, you should wait till 2022 to watch the romantic saga of Prabhas's Radhe Shyam. Earlier, the film was supposed to be released in theatres on July 30th, 2021 (today).

Earlier, UV creations had taken to Twitter space and announced they would give an update on the movie at 9.18 am on July 30. "Due to the ongoing COVID situation, we couldn't release our movie "Radhe Shyam" in theatres on 30th July. Hence, we'll be sharing an update with you on the very same day at 9.18 am tomorrow. " Tweeted UV Creations.

The shooting of Radhe Shyam has been completed and the team organised a small wrap-up party to celebrate the completion of the project. Radhe Shyam has been made on a budget of over Rs 150 Crores. The film is directed by Radha Krishna and produced by UV Creations. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead opposite Prabhas in the film. The release of Prabhas's Radhe Shyam was postponed further due to pending works in VFX. Meanwhile, Prabhas also has films like Salaar, Adipurush, and Nag Ashwin's venture in his kitty.