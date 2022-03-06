Prabhas Radheshyam Censor Report Will Shock You

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam is going to hit the theatres on March 11th, 2022. After a long time, Prabhas' movie will be released in the theatres. Fans are super excited and are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. Radha Krishna Kumar directed the story and jointly financed by UV Creations and T-Series. Set in Europe in the 1970s, the film tells the story of Vikram Aditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana. The movie was made on a huge budget. The team of Radhy Shyam is quite busy promoting the film. Expectations are very high on the grand celluloid.

The censor formalities for Radhe Shyam have been completed. A Twitter user wrote that the first half is blockbuster and the climax is going to be ultimate. Here is the tweet.

Censor Report : #RadheShyam First Half : BlockBuster

Interval bang on 🔥🔥

2nd Half : Climax The Best in Indian Cinema Overall Biggest BlockBuster of This Year 💥💥💥 Overall biggest blockbuster .

Darling #Prabhas will be back with Bang. — R ▵ M  (@Ram_Sayzz) March 5, 2022

Let us not decode much but wait for the movie.

