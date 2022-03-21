Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Total Collections Till Now

It's been close to two weeks Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam released in theatres. Sadly, the film met with mixed reviews and became a box office dud The film is facing stiff competition from Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.

Talking about the latest collections of Radhe Shyam, the film has joined Rs 200 cr club within two weeks of its release. Check out Radhe Shyam collections in detail:

Radhe Shyam World Wide Box Office Collections

CROSSES ₹200 cr milestone mark.

Week 1 - ₹ 191.14 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 6.70 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 6.93 cr

Total - ₹ 204.77 cr

Radhe Shyam was directed by Radha Krishna. Currently, Prabhas has been advised bed rest as he underwent a surgery in Barcelona after suffering an injury on the sets of Salaar. Prabhas is expected to return to the city in the middle of next month.

Prabhas has a slew of films in his pipeline- Salaar, Adipurush, Spirit, and another film with talented director Maruthi.

