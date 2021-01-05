Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Teaser Latest Update

Rebel star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are working restlessly for their upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam'. Prabhas and the film unit of Radhe Shyam seem to have kept a deadline to wrap the shoot by end of this month. On the other hand, the team is working around the clock on Radhe Shyam teaser.

The teaser of Radhe Shyam is likely to be out next week on the occasion of Sankranthi. Director Radhe Krishna confirmed the news that the teaser will be out soon and he also assured that the wait will be worth it. Check out the tweet made by him:



Teaser update is on the way guys!! Very very soon, till then just be patient!!! I promise your wait be worth a million smiles. #radheshyam — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) January 5, 2021

Apart from Prabhas, the movie also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles and will be released in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film might release in April and they are planning to cash in on summer holidays.