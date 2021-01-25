Prabhas Radhe Shyam Summer Release Date Pushed: Find Out Why

Rebel star Prabhas has finished his work on the film 'Radhe Shyam'. It is one of the biggest releases of the year, it has Pooja Hegde in the film. It has been more than a year, the film went on floors but the makers of the movie haven't announced any release date of the film yet. Radhe Shyam makers are delaying the film for unknown reasons. Prabhas fans are really upset with the film director as he is not releasing anything on social media. That's not all, he is also not creating any hype around Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas is one of the bankable actors and people are eagerly waiting with bated breath to see him on silver screens. The makers of the movie could have promoted the film by releasing posters and teasers to create some buzz amongst the audience.

The makers of the film are keeping everything under wraps. Recently, there was a rumour that Prabhas Radhe Shyam might get released during this Summer which is untrue. The makers of the movie are likely to postpone Radhe Shyam for another couple of months. They are not ready to release the film in Summer but they are likely to lock the release date of Radhe Shyam for July 12. If all goes all planned, then we may witness Radhe Shyam on July 12 in theatres. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited. The film is directed by Radha Krisha of Jilla fame.

Meanwhile, Prabhas last appeared in 'Saaho' starred Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and was directed by Sujeeth. The film hadn't made expected business due to poor script. Prabhas has pinned huge hopes on Radhe Shyam as it will create some records at the box office.