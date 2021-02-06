Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Overseas Rights Sold Out: Deets Inside

Rebel star Prabhas' forthcoming flick 'Radhe Shyam' is one of the highly anticipated films. Prabhas is likely to be seen as a lover boy in the film. He will be essaying the role of a fortune teller in the film. Looks like the makers of Radhe Shyam might be trying to create a hype amongst the audience. To maintaining the hyper, the makers of the movie have released a pre-teaser from the film. It is receiving a thumping response from fans and audience alike.

Latest news we hear is the makers Prabhas' Radhe Shyam have sold overseas rights for a whopping amount Rs 22 cr. According to sources, Great Indian films seems to have bagged the rights of the film.

Radhe Shyam is presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and jointly produced by UV Creations and T-Series. It has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It has been speculated that the film will release in theatres later this year but a release date is yet to be announced.