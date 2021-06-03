Prabhas Radhe Shyam OTT Release: Is it Happening?

Salman Khan's Radhe 'is the first Indian movie to have a hybrid release. The movie was released on OTT, pay-for-view method and hit theatres abroad. Radhe premiered last month on Zee Plex and Zee5 and also released overseas in movie theaters. There is now speculation that Prabhas' Radhe Shyam has received a sizable offer for a hybrid release. However, the news has yet to be officially verified.

Prabhas's Radhe Shyam has been making headlines ever since the movie was announced. The film is yet to complete production and the makers are planning to release it in theaters on July 30, 2021. Radhe Shyam is a period romantic drama written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages.

Presented by Krishnam Raju, the film is produced by UV Creations and T-Series. Set in Europe in the 1970s, the film's music is scored by Justin Prabhakaran with cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.