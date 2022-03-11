Prabhas' Radhe Shyam OTT Release, Deets Inside

Rebel star Prabhas could be on cloud nine as his recent release, Radhe Shyam, has opened to positive reviews from all quarters. Prabhas's fans can't stop gushing about the film.

A section of the audience is searching for Radhe Shyam's digital release. The Prabhas starrer's digital rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. The film is expected to be available online by the end of this month. The makers are yet to announce an official confirmation regarding the same news.

The film is directed by Radha Krishna. Pooja Hegde and Prabhas' on-screen chemistry is one of the major highlights of the film. Radhe Shyam is touted to be all about science and how people can change their fate when they believe they can.

Radhe Shyam is a visual treat for Prabhas fans and the audience.

