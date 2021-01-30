Prabhas' Radhe Shyam OTT Release: Amazon Or Netflix

Rebel star Prabhas' Radhe Shyam is one of the biggest releases of this year. The film has been into making for more than a year. The Tollywood filmmakers and actors are officially announcing release date of their films. All big-ticket films have reserved their slot to release their films for Dasara, Diwali, Summer and Independence Day. But, the makers of Radhe Shyam haven't shared any updates about the film. Reports are doing the rounds that Prabhas' Radhe Shyam will skip a theatrical release and the makers are looking forward to release on OTT platform.

Do you think, will Prabhas accept the film to go on OTT? Obviously, the answer will be a big 'No'. Prabhas is a man with a gold heart. If producers or makers have any sort of financial issues for Radhe Shyam to have a theatrical release.

We are damn sure, Prabhas will surely help them. It is worth mentioning there is no financial problem for Radhe Shyam film to release the film on OTT. Actually, it's a fake press release with same the logo of the makers is making the rounds on social media, which claims that the film is set to get a direct release on OTT platforms. Prabhas' Radhe Shyam will have a theatrical release by mid of this year. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

It is directed by Radha Krishna of Jilla fame and it also features Sachin Khedakar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.