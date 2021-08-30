Prabhas' Radhe Shyam New Poster Is Out

Rebel star Prabhas' upcoming flick 'Radhe Shyam' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is the most prestigious film for Prabhas as his last film 'Saaho' didn't receive favorable reviews from critics. The film, however, was declared a decent hit at the box office.

Prabhas' Radhe Shyam is slated for release on January 14, 2021. To continue the buzz amongst the audience, Prabhas and Radhe Shyam makers have unleashed a new poster on the occasion of Janmashtam. The film unit has released the poster by wishing all of us a Happy Janmashtami. Here's the poster for you:

As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! 💕

Here's wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami! #RadheShyam Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/LqTUgADq7Q — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) August 30, 2021

The film is directed by Radha Krishna who previously helmed 'Jilla' that featured Gopichand in the lead role. Pooja Hegde would be seen as the female lead in the film. Watch this space for more updates.