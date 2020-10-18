Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Motion Poster To Be Out On His Birthday

One cannot deny the fact that Prabhas is one of the most bankable stars in Tollywood. We are very close to Prabhas's birthday, it is on the 23rd of this month. Prabhas is going to turn a year older this Friday and his fans have kept huge expectations on Prabhas that he would treat them by unleashing something from his movies.

Will Prabhas be able to reach the expectations of his fans? The answer will be out on Friday. What’s in store for Prabhas' fans is yet to be known.

On the other hand, Prabhas is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’ in Italy and they are nearing to its completion. The makers of the movie ‘Radhe Shyam’ have made an official announcement about the motion poster. The motion poster of Radhe Shyam is all set to be out on October 23rd.

The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady.

On the career front, Prabhas has two films in his kitty. He will be seen in the untitled film of Nag Ashwin which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. The yet to be titled film is slated to release in 2022. On the other hand, he will also be seen in Adipurush which will be directed by Om Raut.