Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Gets Rs 400 Cr Deal From Prime Video?

Rebel star Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The only reason, the film has been in the news for a long time without any proper movie promotions is because of Prabhas.

The film is slated for release on July 30, 2021. Looks like the film may not release in theatres. Rumors are flying thick and fast in tolly circles that Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam has received a whopping Rs 400 cr OTT rights offer from Amazon Prime Video.

If the makers of Radhe Shyam ink the deal, then they will reap huge profits. We have to wait and see what would be their final call on the fancy deal.

Talking about Radhe Shyam, the period love story stars Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sasha Chhetri along with Sathyan and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles.