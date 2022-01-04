Prabhas' Radhe Shyam First Review

Rebel star Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam is grabbing the headlines for various reasons. Radhe Shyam makers and Prabhas' fans were worried wondering whether the film's release in theatres on January 14, 2022 would happen or not. As of now, Radhe Shyam makers have no change of plans. They areplannong to stick to the original release date. If everything goes as planned, then, Radhe Shyam will hit the screens on January 14, 2022.

UAE film critic and Censor board member Umair Sandhu has shared his review on Twitter. Here's the tweet posted by him:

#RadheShyam is Far Far better than trailer. 🙏 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) January 3, 2022

Looking at Umair Sandhu's tweet, it appears he watched the film during the censor screening of Radhe Shyam. The movie is directed by Radha Krishna and produced under the banner UV Creations. Pooja Hegde would be seen as the female lead in the film.