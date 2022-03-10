Prabhas Radhe Shyam First Day Collection Prediction

Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas is eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Radhe Shyam on the big screens. It's been a long time that Prabhas was seen in action mode. He is coming back to entertain all of us with Radhe Shyam. Just a day left for the film to have a grand theatrical release. We hear that Prabhas' Radhe Shyam tickets under advanced booking have been sold out in most areas.

Tickets are selling like hot cakes and the movie has become talk of the town on social media. Looking at advance booking and fast filling of tickets, Radhe Shyam is expected to earn Rs 35 cr on its opening day at the box office. We shouldn't be surprised if Radhe Shyam joins the Rs 50 or 100 cr club on the opening day itself.

The film is directed by Radha Krishna. Pooja Hegde and Prabhas are going to be a new pair for the audience. Radhe Shyam premieres will be held tonight in USA and other foreign countries.