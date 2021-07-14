Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Creates Record Even Before Releases!

Tollywood Rebel star Prabhas fans are desperately waiting for the release of Radhe Shyam, which is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. A while back, the makers of the movie released a motion poster from the film.

The post not only created a buzz on social media, but it also went on to create a new record. Prabhas' Radhe Shyam motion poster has clocked 21 million views on Youtube. It is for the first time, the film's motion poster has garnered millions of views on YouTube to create a new record with it.

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna and produced by UV Creations. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead opposite Prabhas in the film. It is being said that the release of Prabhas's Radhe Shyam is likely to get postponed further due to pending work in VFX. Meanwhile, Prabhas also has films like Salaar, Adipurush and Nag Ashwin's venture in his kitty.