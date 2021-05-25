Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Climax Part Revealed!

One cannot deny the fact that Rebel star Prabhas is one of the busiest actors in TFI. He has multiple projects in the pipeline with various filmmakers in Telugu and Hindi.

It’s been so long, Prabhas hasn’t released any film as yet all thanks to the dreaded coronavirus pandemic and the second wave. He was last seen in Saaho and the film bombed at the box office. But that hasn't deterred the Salaar star or his fans who are hungry for any tidbit of information or glimpse of the superstar.



Prabhas and his fans have been waiting for the release of Radhe Shyam, which has been into making for more than two years. The film is nearing completion and they are yet to wrap the last schedule of the film. If the buzz is to be believed, most part of Radhe Shyam climax was shot in a huge ship setting. It is going to be one of the major highlights in the film with loads of emotions and grandeur. The makers are yet to give the final additions to the film. They might release the film as planned on July 30, 2021.

Pooja Hegde is the female lead in the film. It is for the first time, Pooja Hegde will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.