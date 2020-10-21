Prabhas Radhe Shyam Beats Poster Copied?

Undoubtedly, Prabhas starring Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film has been in the news since its inception. Not long ago, the makers of the movie have unveiled the first look poster of the film. The poster received immense love and appreciation from all the quarters. Recently, the filmmakers of the movie promised to the audience that they would be releasing a Motion poster on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday.

They have released the poster with the title ‘Radhe Shyam Beats’ and the picture went viral in no time. The latest buzz on social media suggests that Radhe Shyam beats is a copied poster of another Hollywood film. They are sharing original pics by comparing the Radhe Shyam beats poster on social media. The makers of the movie are yet to respond on this news.

Prabhas was last seen in the movie ‘Saaho’ and it failed to gather good reviews from critics and audience. The film did pretty well at the box office but earned mixed responses from all quarters. Obviously, Prabhas would have pinned huge hopes on ‘Radhe Shyam’ as it will bring him back into the success track. ‘Radhe Shyam is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and it is touted to be a period drama love story. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead opposite Prabhas and it is slated for release by early next year.

Here is the picture for all our viewers.

