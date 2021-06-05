Prabhas Pay Cheque For Adipurush Will Stun You!

It wouldn’t be wrong if we said that Rebel Star Prabhas is not only a top star, but also the highest-paid actor in TFI. He has a bunch of film in the pipeline including Adipurush, Salaar and Radhe Shyam. There’s no buzz or official confirmation about Prabhas’ pay cheque for his upcoming films.

The latest buzz on social media is about Prabhas’ remuneration for Adipurush. Any wild guesses on how much Prabhas is getting paid for Adipurush?

If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Prabhas is said to be getting paid Rs 50 cr as his remuneration for the film. However, there is official word on this yet.

Adipurush is said to be an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayan that revolves around the triumph of good over evil.

Prabhas will be essaying the role of Lord Ram, while Kirti Sanon will be seen as a Sita in the film. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, CMD of T-Series, Adipurush will feature actor Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.