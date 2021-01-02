Prabhas Or Abhijeet, Who Will Be The Busiest Star In 2021

One cannot deny the fact Prabhas is one of the bankable stars in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a year, Prabhas is away from the action. His fans are dying hard to see him on the silver screen. As you all might aware, Prabhas is one of the busiest stars for the next two years as he occupied with more than two films. Prabhas is finishing back to back scenes of upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam'.

After completing Radhe Shyam, Prabhas is likely to start working on another much-awaited film 'Salaar' which is going to be directed, Prashanth Neel. He also has director Nag Ashwin's project, which will go on floors in the second half of 2021. Not long ago, Prabhas also announced that a new 3D film titled Adipurush in which he is likely to play Lord Ram and it will be directed by Om Raut.

Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner Abhijeet is following the footprints of Rebel star Prabhas. Yes, what you read is right. If reports are to be believed, Abhijeet has been getting a slew offers and filmmakers are in a beeline to associate with him. The buzz on social media suggests that Several projects are on Abhijeet's table and filmmakers are eagerly waiting for his approval.

The wild count of Abhijeet movies seems to be two movies and 12 web series projects are right in front of him. It remains to be seen for which project Abhijeet will give nod to the film. All eyes are on his first project. We are pretty sure, Abhijeet will make the right choice because we have already witnessed his calm and composed nature in the house. If Abhijeet signs all the projects then he would be busy for another couple of years. In this context, who do you think will be busy in 2021. Let us know in the comments sections below. We would love to hear from you.