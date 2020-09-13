Prabhas - The Only Choice For Om Raut?

Rebel star Prabhas is one of the most successful actors in the Telugu cinema. After the grand celluloid, ‘Baahubali’, Prabhas has become the top choice for the filmmakers in both Telugu and Hindi. We all know that Prabhas is going to stun all and sundry with his upcoming film ‘Adipurush’. The 'Mirchi' actor and Bollywood director Om Raut have joined their hands together for the first time for Adipurush.

Now, why did Om Raut choose Prabhas for his film is the most sought after question among the netizens. The handsome hunk of Tollywood has won the hearts of the audience of other regions with his stellar performance in the ‘Baahubali’ franchise.

Om Raut hasn't decided Prabhas as a hero for his next movie based upon his stardom. He is believed to have attracted to Prabhas' physique and especially to his eyes. Om Raut might have thought that Prabhas suits best for the role in the movie Adipurush.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will move on to Adipurush only after the completion of his current project ‘Radhe Shyam’. Prabhas will join the sets of ‘Radhe Shyam’ by next month. Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna and Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead role in the movie