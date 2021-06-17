Prabhas Only Choice For Bollywood Filmmakers To Play Macho Man?

Looks like Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas's larger than life image has left Bollywood filmmakers impressed. Yes, what you read is right! It appears Prabhas has become the only choice for Bollywood filmmakers. Correct us, if we are wrong after reading the article through the comments section. Now, if you are wondering what we mean by this, read on...

Is there any actor in Bollywood who has more than three big projects in the pipeline with well known directors and an interesting cast? Prabhas has three huge projects namely Salaar, Adipurush, and Nag Ashwin' yet-to-be-launched film. If you look at the casting of the three films, Prabhas will be working with Prashanth Neel who rose to fame with the pan India blockbuster 'KGF Chapter 1'. On the other hand, Prabhas's Adipurush will be directed by well known Bollywood filmmaker Om Raut and it features Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is a popular star up North.

Working with two big names is definitely a big deal for Prabhas and also it guarantees that the movie will mint money at the box office. Talking about the hyped film with Nag Ashwin, the film is yet to be launched and the director is busy with the ground work and the last we heard was the film will appeal to the global audience.The film has an interesting star cast including the likes of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. And the fact that both these well known actors agreed to work with Prabhas simply shows how popular the Telugu star is. Also, fans can rest assured that the movie will have great content as both Big B and Deepike go by the movie's content rather than their paycheck.

The latest we heard was that YRF approached Prabhas to play the villain in Dhoom 4. It is known that John Abraham and Hrithik were seen in earlier versions of the movie. If this news be true...then we are wondering, when there are so many superstars in Hindi how and why did the Bollywood filmmaker choose Prabhas over them. It is known that Prabhas is not just a Pan India actor but also a global icon, thanks to Baahubali. Perhaps Bollywood filmmakers have seen his dedication, talent and looks and want to cash in on his popularity too as Prabhas is the most sought after and busiest actor right now. Remember the kind of action scenes he did in Sujeet's Saaho which starred Shraddha Kapoor?

The buzz is that , Prabhas is said to have rejected Dhoom 4 because of his busy schedule and prior commitments. It appears that Prabhas is the only star for Bollywood filmmakers who they deem fit to play a Macho Man. Do you agree with us? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

On the career front, Prabhas will next be seen in 'Radhe Shyam', which is slated for release on July 30, 2021.