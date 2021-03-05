Prabhas Not The First Choice For Prashanth Neel's Salaar?

When a director starts making a film, he already has one actor in mind to work with him or so and so character will suit him. Sometimes, the directors may not succeed in having the same actor who he wants in his film. Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been making the headlines as it features Rebel star Prabhas. He is one of the popular stars in and out of India. Prabhas wasn't the first choice for Salaar piece of news will leave you all shock.

If sources are to be believed, Prashanth Neel seems to have narrated Salaar script to Kannada actor Yash of KGF fame. He seems to have turned down the offer since he felt the characters had less significance in the film and suggested Prabhas name to director. We don't know how far this news contains truth but it has become a hot topic on social media. Before jumping into a conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation from the makers end.

Prabhas will be soon seen sharing screen space with Shruti Haasan in the movie Salaar. It is scheduled to release in 2022.