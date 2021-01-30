Prabhas Nailed Salaar Fight at Aluminum Factory in Single Take?

The action entertainer Salaar featuring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. Currently, the film regular shooing is going at a good pace. They have begun with huge action episodes at Aluminum Factory in Hyderabad. As you all might be aware that, Prashanth Neel is the director of the film. Prabhas is an experienced and most sought after actors in Tollywood.

Prashanth Neel could have thought that Prabhas might more retake to one of the fight scenes of Salaar. Guess what? Prabhas has shot one epic fight scene of Salaar in a single take. Prabhas fans who saw it with their own eyes on sets are going gaga on social media. Prabhas fans are asking him not to leak any video from sets and they are asking him to keep posted about the movie. Here's the tweet for you.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in 'Radhe Shyam' and the film is likely to be released by mid of this summer. The film is directed by Radha Krishna also feature Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Pooja was last appeared in 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' and the film became biggest blockbuster hit of 2021. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.