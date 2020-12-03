Prabhas Movie Salaar With KGF Director Another Pan India Movie

Baahubali star Prabhas' upcoming pan-India project titled Salaar has been confirmed. It was earlier reported that he was collaborating with KGF director l and with this news it was confirmed that he will be joining hands with KGF director Prashanth Neel. Prabhas to play a ''violent'' character in Salaar movie.

Reports stated that Prashanth Neel met Prabhas in Hyderabad to narrate a story. Finally, Prashanth Neel’s film with Prabhas is expected to go on the floors in 2021 0r 2022. KGF director took Twitter to share the news and tweeted that “An Action Saga. THE MOST VIOLENT MAN. CALLED ONE MAN. THE MOST VIOLENT!”.Dearest welcome to darling Prabhas sir. The team released Prabha's first look from Salaar. The film will be dubbed in Hindi as well directed by Anil Thadani.

Check out the tweet here:

An Action Saga #SALAAR. THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. .CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT!!

For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film.

Dearest welcome to Darling #Prabhas sir.@hombalefilms @VKiragandur pic.twitter.com/PKOfQKkSM6 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role is expected to release next year. The KGF team recently completed an important schedule in Hyderabad and are looking forward to completing the rest part in December.

Darling Prabhas has a lot of big projects. He is currently busy in the upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Prabhas hopes to complete this project by December and to start shooting with director Nag Ashwin from early next year. Prabhas is also wrapping up Adipurush with director Om Raut.