Prabhas Marriage: Krishnam Raju Finally Reveals The Truth

Senior Tollywood Rebel Star Krishnam Raju turned 80 on January 20 and he was flooded with birthday messages from fans and well wishers. In one of the media interviews he did yesterday, among other questions the senior Telugu actor was also asked about his star nephew Prabhas. And no prizes for guessing what it was.

So, the reporter asked Krishnam Raju when was Prabhas getting married as fans were waiting eagerly to know about it. However, Krishnam Raju's reply shocked everyone. Krishnam Raju replied that whenever he gets married, it will happen. This just means that all the rumours about the family finalising a girl for Prabhas or the news that Prabhas was all set to marry a girl from Bhimavaram. Anyway, so this is NEWS for all fans of the Telugu Rebel Star who are waiting with bated breath to know who Prabhas will marry.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has his hands full with a series of projects in his kitty. His line-up of movies include Radha Krishna's Radhe Shyam featuring Pooja Hedge as the female lead opposite him. The makers recently wrapped up the final schedule. Up next will be Salaar with KGF director Prashanth Neel. Another big budget movie of Prabhas will be with Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.