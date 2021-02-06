Prabhas' Marriage In On Cards, Check Out Bride Details

Rebel star Prabhas is the most eligible bachelor in Tollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the country. It wouldn't be wrong, if we said that, most of the people are waiting for Prabhas' wedding. Prabhas fans and Netizens are curious to know when Prabhas is entering the wedlock. Only Prabhas or his family members can give the answer.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Prabhas wedding seems to be on cards. He is likely to be getting married to the daughter of a rich software company owner in the US.

Latest reports reveal that the match has been finalised by Prabhas' Uncle Krishnram Raju's wife. It seems that Prabhas whole family is happy with the match and they are waiting for Prabhas' approval. It remains to be seen how Prabhas is going to react to the latest wedding rumours. Reports claim Prabhas would relinquish his bachelorhood after the release of Salaar or Adipurush, the most talked movies on social media. Before jumping into conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation from Prabhas' end.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is awaiting for the release of Radhe Shyam which is likely to release in theatres by mid of this year. The film teaser will be out on the occasion of Valentines Day, February-14. The makers might even announce the release date of the film along with the teaser. It is directed by Radha Krishna of Jilla fame, Pooja Hegde will be seen playing as the female lead opposite to Prabhas. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.