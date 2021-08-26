Prabhas Looks Like Uncle, Vada Pav: Netizens' Shocking Trolls On Baahubali Actor's Weight Gain

Prabhas is currently rehearsing for his role in Adipurush, a big-budget mythological film. According to reports, the Baahubali actor would play Lord Rama opposite Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxman in the drama. He was recently spotted during a dancing rehearsal in Mumbai. Fans couldn't help but notice that Prabhas had acquired a significant amount of weight after seeing the photos. The Telugu actor, on the other hand, was severely ridiculed for his lack of makeup, which prompted some startling comments from social media users.

Many folks were taken aback when they saw Prabhas without his makeup and thought he looked like an uncle or a milkman. While some blamed Prabhas' weight gain on Vada Pav, others sneered at his appearance, claiming he looked "awkward."

Take a peek around.

Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, and is said to be a Ramayan adaptation. Aside from Kriti and Sunny, Saif Ali Khan will play Ravan in the Om Raut directed film.

Sunny Singh has been watching the classic TV series Ramayan to prepare for his role. He pays close attention to Laxman's on-screen demeanour and body language. He's also been putting in a lot of work to get in shape for the movie.

Adipurush, according to Kriti, is one of her most thrilling projects to date. She is now enjoying a successful run in the Hindi film business, with numerous projects in the works. The actor is not under any duress, but rather is inspired, and she would not have it any other way.

Prabhas, on the other hand, will be seen in the films Radhe Shyam and Salaar shortly.