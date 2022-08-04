Prabhas Look At Sita Ramam Pre Release Event Sets Internet On Fire

Vyjayanthi Movies are gearing up to release their next film, Sita Ramam on 5th August. Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur have acted in the lead roles in this film. Rashmika Mandanna, director-actor Tharun Bhascker and Sumanth are playing important supporting roles.

Hanu Raghavapudi has written and directed the film. At the movie's pre-release event, Prabhas showed up in his dapper attire as the chief guest. Fans of Prabhas who missed him are ecstatic after seeing his pictures.

The actor wore black t-shirt and denim jeans as his outfit. At the pre-release event, his stylish goggles made him the centre of attention. As he entered the auditorium, the actor was beaming. As he posed for the cameras, he appeared sleek and trim. Everyone is anticipating his captivating speech.

The stylish pictures went viral on social media once they surfaced.