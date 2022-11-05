Prabhas To Likely Re-Shoot For Adipurush: Deets Inside

Rebel Star Prabhas' Adipurush is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The film has an ensemble cast, including Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Its teaser, which was unleashed during the time of Dasara, received mixed reactions from movie buffs.

Social media users have trolled Director Om Raut over the poor teaser. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Prabhas is likely to re-shoot a few of the scenes owing to the negative response.

The makers have been upset over the backlash and they are planning to come up with script changes. Official word on the reshoot is awaited.

The film is set for a grand theatrical release on January 13, 2023 if there is no postponing. Watch this space for more updates.