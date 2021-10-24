Prabhas Lavish Lifestyle: Swanky Car, Palatial Bungalow Worth 60 Crores And What Not!

Pan Indian Star Prabhas celebrated his birthday on October 23. He is one of the most popular stars in the world of cinema. Post Baahubali, he earned an immense fan following. Fans, friends, and others wished Prabhas on social media by sharing videos and photos on the occasion of his birthday.

Prabhas born Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju stepped into the film industry with the movie, Eeswar and later acted in various movies. After the success of the Baahubali series, he catapulted to fame and today he is one of the highest paid stars in Indian cinema. He got featured on The Forbes Celebrity 100 list thrice and received many awards.

Prabhas is one of the persons in the film industry who owns some super luxurious things.

The 'Darling' of Tollywood owns a lavish bungalow worth Rs. 60 crore in the Jubilee Hills area and it has all the facilities. A few days ago, Prabhas planted saplings as a part of the Green India Challenge and we have got a glimpse of the backyard of Prabhas' house when he was planting saplings.

Let's Embrace Season-3 #GreenIndiaChallenge. Amid #COVID situation all over, let us reconnect ourselves with the #Nature.

Plants are most favoured companions to mankind. Commemorating the 3rd phase of this noble initiation Young RebelStar #Prabhas had planted Sapling at his home. pic.twitter.com/Y5vaukLE2s — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) June 11, 2020

He has a gym with imported equipment worth Rs 1.5 crore. According to the reports, his farmhouse is spread across 80 acres of land worth Rs. 70 crore.

Besides a posh house, Prabhas own a BMW X3, a Rolls Royce, A Suzuki Hayabusa, Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Kawasaki Ninja H2R, etc.,

