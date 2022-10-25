Prabhas Launches Trailer Of Santosh Sobhan's Like Share & Subscribe

Promising young hero Santosh Sobhan and talented director Merlapaka Gandhi’s youthful love and crime entertainer Like Share & Subscribe is set for release in less than two weeks on 4th of November. Interim, promotions are already in full swing for the movie. The teaser and songs of the movie hiked prospects. Today, Rebel Star Prabhas launched the theatrical trailer of the movie.

Director Merlapaka Gandhi has cleverly cut the trailer by not disclosing the conflicting point, though shows the aftereffects of a crazy act by Santosh Sobhan who is a travel blogger in love with Faria Abdullah whom he meets during the trip to shoot his new video for his YouTube channel. The storyline, however, sounds very interesting.

Merlapaka Gandhi is very good at dealing with comedy, and the trailer assures enough entertainment in the movie. The video also shows Naxals, police, and a rowdy batch, ensuring a thrilling experience in cinemas.

Santosh Sobhan is dynamic all through, wherein the love track with Faria Abdullah is fascinating. The time bomb episode of Brahmaji is hilarious. Nellore Sudarshan entertains with his comic timing.

Vassant cranked the camera, while Praveen Lakkaraju and Ram Miriyala provided the music. Produced by Aamuktha Creations, in association with Venkat Boyanapalli’s Niharika Entertainment, Avinash Kolla is the production designer.