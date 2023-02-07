Prabhas-Kriti Getting Engaged in Maldives, Says Who?

Rebel star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are working together for Adipurush. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Rumors are doing the rounds that Prabhas has been dating Kriti Sanon ever since Adipurush went on floors. The latest news we hear is Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will get engaged next week in the Maldives. This piece of news was shared by film critic Umair Sandhu.

.Take a look at the tweet:

BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon & #Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives 🇲🇻!! So Happy for them. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) February 5, 2023

Some of Prabhas fans are lashing at him for fake news. The other people are thanking him for the update. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have quashed the rumors about their dating, and they have said that nothing is brewing between them.

In the meantime, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush teaser received mixed reviews from all quarters. The makers are said to be reshooting the film. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and the film will hit the big screens on June 16, 2023.