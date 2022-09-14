Prabhas' Kind Gesture in Krishnam Raju's Funeral Winning Hearts

Rebel Star Prabhas is an actor with a heart of gold. The Tollywood actor enjoys a massive fan following in and out of the country.

On September 10, Prabhas' uncle and Veteran Telugu actor, Krishnam Raj died due to age-related illness. It was Krishnam Raju, who introduced Prabhas to the audience. Without Krishnam Raju, Prabhas would perhaps be elsewhere. Telugu audience wouldn't have got a chancde to see his talent. Prabhas was very fond of Krishnam Raju.

Prabhas is upset and depressed over the sudden demise of his beloved uncle—Krishnam Raju. It is learnt that scores of people rushed to the actor's resident to pay their last respects to Krishanm Raju on Sunday. Prabhas fans also thronged in larger numbers to pay their tributes.

And we hear that Prabhas arranged food for all the fans who came to pay their last respects to the departed soul. Prabhas also made sure to check if every fan had eaten. It was a heartbreaking moment for Prabhas, yet in that situation, the actor worried about his fans. This kind gesture of Prabhas is winning hearts on social media. The other stars' fans are hailing him as the superstar of Tollywood. Prabhas is a real gem in Tollywood, netizens are saying.

On the career front, Prabhas has a slew of projects including Adipurush, Salaar, K Project and a few others. Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam directed by Radhakrishna.

