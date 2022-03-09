Prabhas Ignoring Telugu States For Radhe Shyam Promotions?

Rebel Star Prabhas is one of the most bankable stars in Tollywood. Post Baahubali, Prabhas has become the undisputable king of Box Office. The actor's success graph has soared since his career begun. Prabhas is eagerly waiting to see the audience response to his much-awaited film—Radhe Shyam which is all set to arrive in theatres on Friday.

If you recall, Prabhas went to Mumbai and Chennai to promote Radhe Shyam. He has been extensively promoted Radhe Shyam in other cities. However, when it comes to districts in AP and Telangana, the makers of Radheshyam seem to have turned a blind eye.

Fans were waiting for a grand pre-release event of Radheshyam so they could get a glimpse of their favourite actor. Unfortunately, there's just a day left for the movie's theatrical release, but there is no talk about pre-release in Hyderabad.

Besides, only Pooja Hedge, the leading lady in Radheshyam, has given interviews to the media. It appears, Prabhas is not giving his 100 percent to Radhe Shyam promotions in Hyderabad.

Rajamouli is said to have interviewed Prabhas about Radhe Shyam, but the video is yet to be released. It's a known fact that Radhe Shyam is carrying a slow buzz since it went on floors. The makers delayed the movie a great deal and also the release was postponed several times. Prabhas, who promoted the film in other cities a week before its release, doesn't appear to be keen on promoting the film in Telugu states. This has set tongues wagging on social media.

A section of the audience feels that Prabhas has taken the telugu audience for granted as they would watch the film with or without promotions. If you recall, during the time of Saaho release, it was the Bollywood fratenity who spread negative talk about the film. Prabhas' Saaho did pretty well at the box office. The talk around the film turned out to be disastrous, thanks to the Hindi audience who had watched it for Shraddha Kapoor. So fans fear that with no promotions on part of the actor, Radheshyam too may meet with the same fate at the box office.

Prabhas seems to be doing the same mistake of promoting Radhe Shyam extensively in other languages while ignoring Telugu. Why Prabhas has remained mum ahead of his movie release has become the hottest topic of discussion on social media.

Back to Radhe Shyam. The film is directed by Radha Krishna. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady opposite Prabhas in the film. It is worth mentioning here that Prabhas' Radhe Shyam premieres will be held on March 10 in the USA.

