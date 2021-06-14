Prabhas Hikes Remuneration, Check How Much He Charges Per Movie

Prabhas, known as the "Baahubali" of the Telugu film industry, has established his own place and created records in both Tollywood and Bollywood. Prabhas has always entertained his fans with a number of interesting films. According to the latest reports, producer Dil Raju is planning to make his next film with Prabhas, but it appears that Dil Raju is taken aback by his remuneration.

The buzz says that after the blockbuster hit of the Baahubali series Prabhas has hiked his remuneration to Rs 100 Cr for a movie. Dil Raju and Prabhas shared a good rapport during the Mirchi movie. When Dil Raju planned the next movie with Prabhas, the actor is said to have demanded Rs 70 Cr.

But officially, the news is yet to be confirmed. However, even it's not uncommon for successful actors to jack up their remuneration.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is working on two projects: Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, and Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel.