Prabhas Graces Unstoppable Season 2 - Pics Go Viral

PIs there anyone who doesn't know about Rebel star Prabhas? He needs no introduction as the leader of the Baahubali franchise. Prabhas had a single release this year. Sadly, his Radhe Shyam also failed miserably at the box office.

Prabhas' fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. Probably, we all will be able to see him on the big screen by the middle of 2023. It has been too long since we have seen him on the screen.

If you are waiting badly to see him on the screen, then we have good news in our store. Prabhas is all set to grace the celebrity talk show Unstoppable season 2 with NBK.

The streaming partner Aha has confirmed the news about Prabhas gracing the show. Prabhas and Gopichand are going to appear as guests for the Unstoppable season 2 with NBK.

We are still in awe of #NBKwithPrabhas on one stage and in one frame.❤️It's a promise, meeru ennadu choodani oka kottha angle meeku choopinche MAASSIVE episode idhi. Coming soon...🔥🔥🔥#Prabhas @YoursGopichand#NBKWithPrabhas #UnstoppableWithNBKS2 #GopiChand pic.twitter.com/jYYcfjR9vx — ahavideoin (@ahavideoIN) December 12, 2022

More details about the episode are awaited. Keep watching Sakshi Post for all Tollywood updates.

