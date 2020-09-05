Rebel Star Prabhas emerged as the first pan-India star from Tollywood, thanks to his amazing performance in Baahubali. Post Baahubali, Prabhas has earned a huge fan following in different parts of the country. The latest news is that Prabhas has gifted a Range Rover to his gym trainer Laxman Reddy.

One of the pictures where Prabhas was spotted with his family members along with a gifted car has gone viral on social media. Currently, this piece of news is trending on social media. If you haven’t seen it yet, take a look at it.



#Prabhas Gifted a Car To His Gym Trainer Lakshman pic.twitter.com/JQBkyDf8ge — Prabhas Trends ™ (@TrendsPrabhas) September 5, 2020

Recent Clicks Of #Prabhas anna.

Gifted His Gym Trainer #Lakshman Rangerover 😺 Rugged Beard Look Matram MASSuu!🔥#PrabhasAdvBdayTrendonSep11 pic.twitter.com/exyLtZ2j7u — Bang Prabhas Haters™ (@BPHoffcl) September 4, 2020

Prabhas was last seen in ‘Saaho’ which turned out to be a decent grosser at the box office despite negative reviews. In a span of one year, Prabhas has signed three back to back mega-budget ventures. On the other hand, he has two other projects with Bollywood director Om Raut and Nag Ashwin.

All these three films are going to be released in multiple languages due to the popularity of Prabhas. It is being said that the total budget of Prabhas' three films is estimated to be around Rs 950 crores.

Before lockdown was imposed, Prabhas was shooting for ‘Radhe Shyam’. Currently, the film shooting is suspended due to the pandemic and the makers are expected to resume shooting by mid of October. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead and the film is being directed by Radha Krishna. The makers are aiming to release ‘Radhe Shyam’ in 2021.