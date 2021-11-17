Prabhas Gifts Expensive Watch to Die-hard Darling Fan

We need not elaborate on the massive following of Pan India star Prabhas. He has fans not only across the country but all over the world. But some die-hard fans could throw a surprise to the hero himself.

Recently, a Prabhas fan expressed his admiration for Prabhas in a shocking manner. He shaved his head to get the letters Prabhas engraved on his head. Shocked by his admiration, Prabhas shared some light-hearted moments with him for a while.

He then gifted an expensive watch to his hero. It turns out that this is a watch from the Fossil brand. News of this is currently circulating on social media. However, this is not the first time Prabhas has given such gifts to his fans. In the past too, Prabhas has showered surprises on his fans. When it comes to movies, Prabhas is all set to be seen on the big screen in Radheshyam which is slated for release on Sankranthi next year.