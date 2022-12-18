Prabhas Finally Reveals When He Will Get Married

Actor Prabhas has finally opened up about his marriage plans. The actor, who will be soon seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show, was grilled about his love life.

When the host asked him when he will get married, Prabhas gave the perfect reply to dodge the question.

He quipped, "After Salman Khan," and laughed out loud.

The makers of the show recently dropped a promo of Prabhas' episode wherein he is seen having a gala time with the host.

The Baahubali star is also asked about whether he charms the women or they just fall in love with his personality. Actor Gopichand, who is also the superstar's friend, joins him on stage and pulls his leg.

Rumours of relationship with Kriti

Recently, there were reports of Prabhas dating his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon.

However, the actress refuted the rumours and called them 'baseless'.

During the promotions of 'Bhediya', a joke by her co-star Varun Dhawan led to fans assuming that the actor just confirmed Kriti and Prabhas' relationship. However, seems like it was only some friendly leg-pulling and that Varun was only having a bit of fun at Kriti's expense.

A source close to Kriti and Prabhas had also informed that they were not seeing each other and that they only share a very friendly bond as co-stars.

Kriti and Prabhas are all set to star in Om Raut's Adipurush, in which the former will play Sita while the latter is set to essay the role of Lord Ram. The film is slated to release in the second half of 2023.

Prabhas' upcoming films

On the work front, Prabhas has Adipurush and Salaar in the pipeline. He also has Project K with Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Prabhas will also be seen in an untitled film with director Maruthi.

(Courtesy: FPJ)