Prabhas Finally Getting Married: Wedding Card Goes Viral?

Having been in the entertainment industry for secveral years now, Tollywood Rebel star Prabhas has carved a niche for himself. He has delivered a slew of hits at the box office. That he has a huge fan following in the Telugu states is no news. But, Prabhas also became a national heartthrob after Baahuibali and he has emerged as one of the most sought after names in Tollywood. Prabhas also enjoys a huge fan base on social media. In fact, he is one of the most loved and followed star on Instagram. If you are die-hard fan of Prabhas, then you are aware as to how many films the actor has in the pipeline and also how busy he is at the moment with all his film assigments.

Prabhas is jugglng Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Om Raut's Adipurush which are in different stages of production. Speculations are doing the rounds that Prabhas's wedding card is ready and now being widely shared on social media. Are you wondering if it's a real wedding card? You are mistaken! Prabhas is committed to his career at the moment. He may not lose his bachelorhood anytime soon. As it is April 1, we wanted to pull a fast one and that's why we said Prabhas wedding card has gone viral. Sorry folks to have hurt you but we hope you understand why we did this. Of course, Prabhas marriage is one of the most talked about topic on social media.

On the career front, Prabhas is awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam which is slated to hit theatres on July 30, 2021. The film is directed by Radha Krishna and produced under the banner of UV Creations. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead opposite Prabhas in the movie. Watch this space for more updates.