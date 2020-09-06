It would be really hard for the audience to forget Prabhas’ performance in ‘Baahubali’ as well as the box office records of the film. The fantasy drama was directed by Rajamouli and it has been more than four years ‘Baahubali-The Conclusion’ was released in theatres. After four years also,

Prabhas’ Baahubali continues to grab the headlines. Do you know why? It was the first Telugu movie that got dubbed in multiple languages and countries like Russia, Pakistan and Mongolia have aired the movie on small screens.

The latest country to join the list is Indonesia. They also telecasted the dubbed version of Baahubali-The Beginning in their region on September 5. Prabhas fans who are over the moon for the latest news are making this as a new trend on social media. Here's the tweet for you:

Baahubali Movie is the 1st Telugu movie which got Telecasted in RUSSIA, PAKISTAN, MANGOLIA and now in Indonesia 👌 Baahubali dubbed Indonesian version telecasted in @ANTVOfficial_ Yesterday. #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/vm8ZPWMeno — Prabhas (@Im_vegee) September 6, 2020

Prabhas was last seen in Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He will be next seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’, which is directed by Radha Krishna. The film was scheduled to release this year, however, due to COVID 19, the release date was postponed. The makers haven’t announced any new release date of the film.

