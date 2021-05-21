Prabhas Fans Waiting For Tollywood Rebel Star to Break Silence on Radhe Shyam

Rebel Star Prabhas is one of the busiest actors right now in Tollywood. He has more than three films in the pipeline with various directors of Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for Radhe Shyam to release in theatres. It’s been a long time that we saw Prabhas on the big screen and Saaho was his last film, but, it turned out to be a huge disaster at the box office. Latest rumors doing the rounds in filmnagar circles suggest that Prabhas is not too happy with the output of Radhe Shyam. However, a source close to the unit tells us that the film's editing is complete and was waiting for CG works as it is set in the retro age. Om the other hand, Prabhas fans who are confused over all the rumours around are hoping that Prabhas puts out an official message to reassure them about the plans for his upcoming hugely awaited movie Radhe Shyam.

There is also a talk that Prabhas and the makers are considering the option of releasing Radhe Shyam on OTT platforms instead of theatres. This could cause huge losses to exhibitors. But knowing Prabhas, he doesn’t want anyone to suffer because of his movie Radhe Shyam, especially during this pandemic.

Prabhas most certainly wants to sell the rights of the film for a decent price, if they prefer theatrical release so that the exhibitors could make some profits. Once again, Prabhas has proved that he is a man with a heart of gold, who is not worried about himself but rather he prefers to keep people around him happy and ensure that nobody is inconvenienced because of the movie.

So he seems to be weighing the best available best options Radhe Shyam release. There’s no official word about Radhe Shyam's OTT release as of now. Few months ago, the makers of Radhe Shyam had officially announced that the film will be releasing in theatres on July 30, 2021. We all will get to know by July second week whether Radhe Shyam makers will wait for theatrical release or opt for OTT release.

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna and features Pooja Hegde as the female lead in the film.